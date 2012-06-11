BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after Friday's sharp fall, as a euro zone decision to pump up to $125 billion into Spain's struggling banks eased investors' fears about contagion from the country's financial sector. The Nikkei rose 2 percent to 8,624.90, while the broader Topix index put on 1.7 percent to 730.07.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction