* Euro-related companies firmer as yen eases
* Sharp soars 8.2 percent on new business strategy
* Risk appetite boosted but rally seen as temporary
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday as a euro zone decision to pump up to $125
billion into Spain's struggling banks eased investors' fears
about contagion from the country's financial sector.
Investors picked up stocks which were shot down during
Friday's sell-off, with Europe-focused exporters such as TDK
Corp enjoying some of the biggest gains as the yen
eased further against the euro.
"The main problem was Spain, and now that a forward-looking
strategy to tackle that problem has emerged, the mist has lifted
somewhat," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But I don't think this will turn into a full-blown rally
over the coming days with the Greek election looming."
The Nikkei rose 2 percent to 8,624.90 , recovering
from a 2.1 fall on Friday to step clear of its 14-day moving day
average at around 8,535.84. The benchmark index was supported by
Canon Inc, the most traded stock on the main board,
which climbed 3.5 percent.
Sharp Corp jumped 8.2 percent after the company
said it would sell more shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industries and would consider listing the subsidiary
that runs its main liquid crystal display factory.
Exporters dependent on Europe were granted a breather as the
yen weakened against the euro after euro zone finance ministers
agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to
support its struggling banks.
TDK Corp rose 4.8 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp
, the Japanese automaker with the most exposure to
Europe, gained 3 percent.
All sectors were into positive territory after suffering
heavy losses on Friday, when the Nikkei fell 2.1 percent.
The benchmark index hit a six-month low on June 4, while the
broader Topix index slid to a 28-year low.
"Investors perceived last week's lows as the bottom for the
market, so I don't think it can go much lower," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "That's not to say the
market is strong, of course. It's still very fragile."
The Topix gained 1.7 percent on Monday to 730.07 in the
thinnest volume for two weeks, with 1.45 billion shares changing
hands.
SUN IN SPAIN, RAIN ELSEWHERE?
"The focus is now on the upside," said Sakagami of SMBC
Nikko Securities. "Valuations are so cheap that a return to
normal levels would mean an upside of 30 percent on the Topix."
The 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of the Topix is
very low at 0.8, in contrast to 1.8 for the S&P 500 index and
1.2 for the Euro STOXX 50.
However, market participants concede that the current
economic headwinds may make it difficult for Japanese stock
prices to return to "normal" levels.
A June 17 election in Greece that could result in the
country exiting the euro has dampened sentiment for weeks, while
hopes for further easing from the Bank of Japan and Federal
Reserve after upcoming policy meetings could be crushed if both
central banks decide to hold fire.
"The BOJ have little choice other than to ease," said
Sakagami of SMBC Nikko Securities. "If they don't and the Fed
does, then the yen will strengthen again, and they'll face
enormous pressure from politicians to do it."
In addition to a worsening euro zone crisis and signs of
slowing growth in the United States and China, domestic issues
could add to investor concerns in the coming weeks.
"People will begin to focus on the consumption tax hike
issue as the government is due to decide whether to raise it or
not soon," said Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support
office at Mizuho Securities.
Prime Minister Noda has plans to double the consumption tax
from 5 percent to 10 percent by 2012 to fund swelling social
security costs.
"They have to raise it, but it could make the yen stronger,
which will be bad for stocks."