TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to dip on Tuesday after a brief rally greeting news of a
Spanish bank bailout sputtered out overnight, as the deal failed
to overcome nervousness about the future of the euro zone.
Investors were temporarily cheered on Monday after euro zone
finance ministers agreed to loan Spain $125 billion to
recapitalize its troubled banks, but the relief was outweighed
on U.S. markets by caution ahead of a Greek election on Sunday.
"The U.S. sagged overnight and energy prices fell, so the
Nikkei is going to head downwards today on the back of that,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Yet on a technical level the average price-to-book ratio of
Nikkei companies is about 0.8, so after a sell-off the market
will probably steady."
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,400 and 8,550 on Tuesday after closing at 8,624.90 on Monday
as investors welcomed the bailout.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,465, down 1.7
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,610.
Exporters may be out of favour as the yen strengthened
overnight, after easing on Monday to grant Europe-reliant
companies a brief respite.
The Nikkei managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses
last week, its worst run in 20 years, after the broader Topix
hit a 28-year low.
The Nikkei has fallen 15.9 percent from its one-year high of
10,255.15 on March 27, on fears of a deepening euro zone debt
crisis and slowing growth in the U.S. and China.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- NINTENDO
Nintendo Co is to slash employee bonuses by around 20
percent this year due to poor business performance, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
- CANON
Canon Inc is to produce digital cameras in Brazil by July
2013 through a production unit called Canon Industria de Manaus
Ltda, the Nikkei business daily said.
- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co has signed a 10-year-contract to buy
1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from Qatargas,
a state-owned producer in Qatar, to stabilise energy production
in the absence of nuclear power, the Nikkei business daily
reported.