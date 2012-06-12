* Nikkei sees broad sell-off across sectors
* Investors head for defensives
* Consumption tax debate rears its head
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday after a brief rally that greeted news of a Spanish
bank bailout sputtered out overnight, as the deal failed to
overcome nervousness about the future of the euro zone.
The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,483.43, while the broader
Topix index dropped 1.6 percent to 718.22.
The Nikkei rose 2 percent on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to loan Spain $125 billion to recapitalise its
troubled banks, but the relief was outweighed on U.S. markets by
caution ahead of a Greek election on Sunday.
" Yesterday was just a quick rebound driven by day traders
who saw the Dow went up on Friday and so went out to buy on
Monday," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment
and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"But trading volumes didn't increase, it was just a quick
spree."
Stocks that were popular on Monday erased their gains, with
index driver Canon Inc dipping 1.7 percent, and
Panasonic Corp and Mazda Motor Corp both down
3.9 percent.
Investors retreated to defensive stocks such as Japan
Tobacco Inc, which was the only company in the Topix
core 30 in positive territory with a modest 0.7 percent gain,
and Japan Foods Co Ltd, which rose 1 percent.
Amidst a broad sell-off, Gree Inc, the operator of
a social gaming site and one of the most shorted stocks in the
Japanese market, was the biggest percentage gainer with 4.3
percent.
The market was likely to tread within a narrow range through
at least Wednesday ahead of the Greek election at the weekend,
with little incentive for aggressive selling.
"On a technical level the average price-to-book ratio of
Nikkei companies is about 0.8, so after a sell-off the market
will probably steady," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Although fears of contagion from Spain's struggling banking
sector were temporarily soothed on Monday, concerns remain about
the fate of the euro zone debt crisis ahead of the Greek
election, while investors are pinning their hopes on a G20
meeting on June 18-19.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday he wanted to
reach a consensus on a consumption tax hike - which could affect
market sentiment - before he left for the G20 meeting on June
16. Noda hinted he would call a snap lower house election if the
tax bill does not pass the Diet.
The Nikkei managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses
last week, its worst run in 20 years, after the broader Topix
hit a 28-year low.
The Nikkei dropped back below its 14-day moving average of
around 8,530 on Tuesday.
The index has fallen 17.3 percent from its one-year high of
10,255.15 on March 27, on fears of a deepening euro zone debt
crisis and slowing growth in the U.S. and China.