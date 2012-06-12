By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, taking back half of Monday's gains, as a promised bailout of Spanish banks left investors unconvinced that contagion from the deepening euro zone debt crisis could be contained. The Nikkei ended 1 percent lower at 8,536.72 points, while the broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 724.37.