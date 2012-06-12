* Short-lived Spain rally reverses into broad losses
* Defensives solid in risk-off atmosphere
* Focus could shift to consumption tax debate
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, taking back half of Monday's gains as a promised
bailout for Spanish banks left investors unconvinced that
financial contagion would be contained, and doubts about the
euro zone's future crept back.
Amid a broad sell-off, traditional defensive Japan Tobacco
was the sole gainer in the Topix core 30 as investors
cut their exposure to riskier assets.
"It's hard to be optimistic in this kind of climate," said
Yuuki Sakurai, CEO and President of Fukoku Capital Management.
"Even if Europe comes up with short-term solutions the problems
we're seeing are likely to reoccur as the fundamentals haven't
been fixed."
The Nikkei pared losses in the afternoon but closed down 1
percent at 8,536.72, a whisker above its 14-day moving average
of 8,534.42. The benchmark index rose 2 percent on Monday as
investors welcomed the euro zone's decision to provide Spain
with 100 billion euros to shore up its banks, but the euphoria
was short-lived.
" Yesterday was just a quick rebound driven by day traders
who saw the Dow went up on Friday and so went out to buy," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research
at SMBC Friend Securities.
"But trading volumes didn't increase, it was just a quick
spree."
In a reversal of fortunes, stocks in favour on Monday
slipped, with Panasonic Corp losing 2.1 percent, Mazda
Motor Corp down 2.9 percent and heavily traded Canon
Inc dipping 0.3 percent.
Japan Tobacco gained 2.1 percent, while social gaming
operator Gree Inc, one of the most shorted stocks in
Asia, shot up 8.6 percent as the most-traded share by turnover
on the main board.
Construction was a stand-out sector with a gain of
1 percent as investors played it safe with defensive stocks.
Nissei Build Kogyo, a prefab house builder, soared 9.8
percent after saying it would buy back 6 percent of its
outstanding shares, while Sumitomo Realty and Development
outperformed the market to gain 0.7 percent on a Credit
Suisse upgrade.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to
719.98 in moderate volume, at 80 percent of its average last
week.
Although fears about the collapse of Spain's struggling
banking sector were temporarily soothed on Monday, concerns
remain about Greece's potential exit from the euro zone, and the
poor fiscal health of other countries in the region.
"People will always seek out the next target. Will it be
Italy? Will it be France? There's lots of possibilities ...
That's a very dangerous topic," said Sakurai of Fukoku Capital
Management.
The Nikkei hit a six-month low on June 4 after being
pressured by concern about the euro zone, in addition to worries
about slowing growth in the U.S. and China, but managed to end
up on the week to break a nine-week losing streak, its worst run
in 20 years.
TAXES TO HIT CONSUMPTION?
Electronics retailer Yamada Denki shed 3 percent
after the company said its operating profit had fallen 28
percent in the year just ended and would only increase by 4
percent in the current year.
Retailers could be hit if Japan decides to double its
consumption tax from the current rate of 5 percent to 10 percent
by 2014. Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda warned on Monday that he
would call a snap lower house election if the tax bill does not
pass the diet by June 16.
The IMF urged Japan to pass the bill to "demonstrate a
commitment to fiscal reform and sustain investor confidence" on
Tuesday in a statement following its annual review of Japan's
economy.
" A tax increase will boost the retail sector in the
short-term as consumers make big purchases before the law comes
in, but once it does retail will suffer the most," s a id
Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
Market analysts also fear that an improvement in Japan's
fiscal deficit would make Japanese government bonds more
attractive to investors, bolstering the yen, which would weigh
on the stock market.