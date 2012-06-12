TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to move within a tight range on Wednesday as investors
remain concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its own debt,
though sentiment could get a boost from overnight gains on Wall
Street.
Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high on worries about the
effectiveness of a bailout agreed over the weekend for Spain's
banks. They later eased off these highs, helping U.S. stocks
stage a comeback rally and rise more than 1 percent.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,500 and 8,600 on Wednesday, after closing down 1 percent at
8,536.72 on Tuesday on doubts about the details of the Spanish
bailout.
"There's not many domestic factors driving the Japanese
market at the moment so we're just swinging up and down in the
same territory," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst
at Monex. "That's why we're likely to see the Nikkei rise on the
tails of U.S. gains today, although Chicago futures could have
been a bit higher."
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,565, up 0.4
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,530.
Investors are unwilling to make major changes to their
positions ahead of weekend Greek elections that could result in
Greece exiting the euro zone, as well as a G20 meeting next week
that many hope could produce a coordinated response to economic
turmoil in Europe.
On June 4, the Nikkei hit a six-month low and the broader
Topix sank to a 28-year low due to concern about the
fate of the euro zone, as well as worries about an economic
slowdown in the U.S. and China. The Nikkei recovered to eke out
a weekly gain and snap a nine-week losing streak on Friday, its
worst run in 20 years.
Market players hope the Bank of Japan will expand its easing
programme at a policy meeting that ends on Friday. The BOJ
bought 26.3 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds on
Tuesday to support the market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-KAWASAKI KISEN
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is likely to achieve a pretax
profit in the current financial year of more than 1 billion yen,
snapping a string of pretax losses since its launch in 2007, the
Nikkei business daily reported.