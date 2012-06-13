* Steel sector outperforms on Nippon Steel gains
* Investors cautious ahead of event-packed week
* Hitachi Ltd gains, to buy German power plant service
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Wednesday morning, supported by solid gains for
large caps, yet the broader Topix toyed with negative territory
as investors remained concerned about Spain's struggle to
finance its debt.
The Nikkei crept up 0.3 percent to 8,565.15, propped up by a
1.6 percent gain for heavily weighted Fast Retailing Co Ltd
, the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores. The stock is
still 7.5 percent below its 14-day moving average.
Some sectors were lifted from Tuesday's troughs, when the
Nikkei average dropped 1 percent with losses across the board on
doubts about the details of the Spanish bailout. Nippon Steel
gained 2.4 percent, pushing the iron and steel sector
up 1 percent to be the top performing sector.
"The market is the quietest it's been for a long time with
no big news out, although prices are looking stronger," said a
partner at a foreign hedge fund.
Risk appetite was tempered after Spanish bond yields hit a
euro-era high on Tuesday on worries about the effectiveness of a
bailout agreed over the weekend for Spain's banks.
"U.S. stocks likely rose on hopes for more Fed easing next
week, but we're not going to see sustained gains from that,"
said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of equity research
at Mizuho Securities. "Until the Greek election at the weekend,
no one wants to budge, meaning trading might not even tip 900
billion yen today."
A daily average of 1.2 trillion yen was traded on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange last week.
Nitto Denko Corp rose 2 percent after Deutsche
Securities reiterated its "buy" rating for the LCD part maker,
saying that year-on-year sales had increased by 4 percent in May
on robust demand for smartphones and tablets.
Hitachi Ltd gained 1.3 percent after announcing
plans to buy German power plant service provider Xervon Energy
GMBH for several billion yen by the end of 2012, according to
the Nikkei business daily.
"There's not many domestic factors driving the Japanese
market at the moment so we're just swinging up and down in the
same territory," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst
at Monex.
Investors are also unwilling to make major changes to their
positions ahead of weekend Greek elections that could result in
Greece exiting the euro zone, as well as a G20 meeting next week
that many hope could produce a coordinated response to economic
turmoil in Europe.
Market players are also hoping the Bank of Japan will expand
its easing programme at a policy meeting that ends on Friday.
The BOJ bought 26.3 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds
on Tuesday to support the market.
"If they extend their easing programme it won't be welcomed
with any fanfare because they've run down their budget so much
the market expects it," said Miura of Mizuho Securities.
"That said, if they don't ease they have a chance to next
month so there wouldn't too much disappointment either."