TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to tread in a tight range on Thursday after U.S. stocks
stumbled on disappointing retail data and investors remain wary
ahead of a Greek election that could alter the fate of the euro
zone.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,500 and 8,650 on Thursday, holding the same range as in
previous sessions this week in low liquidity as investors eye a
weekend election that could set Greece on the rocky path to a
euro zone exit.
"Upcoming events are making it hard to trade at the moment,
so the Nikkei is bouncing around in a small range," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"On a technical level, the Nikkei and the Topix are caught
between an upside around the 25-day moving average and a
downside of the 5-day moving average."
Investors are also looking towards a two-day Bank of Japan
policy meeting that concludes on Friday to see whether the bank
expands its easing programme, but many believe the BOJ will hold
fire ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,530, down 0.7
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,590 as U.S. stocks
slipped after U.S. retail sales fell to a two-year low in May,
the latest indicator of an economic slowdown in the world's
biggest economy.
The Nikkei was driven 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday to
8,587.84 by gains in a few large cap stocks with little overseas
exposure as investors played it safe and cut back on
euro-related stocks.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain 100 billion
euros at the weekend to shore up its troubled banks, which
briefly cheered global markets before doubts about the details
of the bailout set in.
Moody's slashed its Spanish government debt rating by three
notches to Baa3, saying the bailout would swell the country's
debt burden. The rating cut is likely to push
Spanish debt yields beyond even the euro-era highs they hit this
week, further rattling investor confidence.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Honda said on Wednesday it will recall 50,000 Civic small
cars in the United States for a potential driveshaft assembly
issue that could lead to loss of engine power, although no
accidents have been reported, according to the car maker.
-MITSUI & CO
Mitsui & Co has bought a 19 percent stake in Taiwanese
software firm General Mobile Technology Co. and is looking to
work with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which bought a 12
percent stake, to develop software to make standard cellphones
more like smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported.
-TOSHIBA TEC CORP AND OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY
Toshiba Tec Corp is to team up with Oki Electric Industry to
make digital multifunction photo copiers aimed at emerging
markets. The pair would supply each other with core parts, the
Nikkei business daily reported.