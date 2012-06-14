(Corrects para 11 to show volume hit two-week low, not two-year
low)
* Renesas hits another volatile spurt on reported bank loan
* Financials, consumer electronics in favour
* Low liquidity and thin volume make market flighty
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Thursday as investors continued to cut their exposure
to risky assets, hedging against the potentially disruptive
consequences of Greece's election at the weekend and Federal
Reserve and G20 meetings next week.
Nomura Holdings bounded ahead on an upgrade and
consumer electronics companies such as Sony outperformed the
market for the first time in weeks, but caution reigned as poor
U.S. retail figures chilled already weak risk appetite.
"We are caught in a vacuum ahead of this weekend's events...
there's no liquidity in this market, understandably, ahead of
what people see as a totally game-changing event," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse.
Trading on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
ebbed to 860 billion yen ($10.8 billion) after topping 1
trillion yen every day last week.
The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,568.89 , remaining
trapped in the same tight range seen this week after a Spanish
bank bailout deal failed to dispel concern about an escalating
euro zone debt crisis.
Major automakers sagged, though Renesas Electronics
bucked the market trend with a jump of 14.9 p ercent, the latest
volatile shift for the troubled chipmaker following reports that
it would take out a 50 billion yen bank loan after its major
shareholders refused to inject fresh capital.
Securities was the best-performing sector put on
3 percent, b uoyed by Nomura Holding's gain of 4.2 percent after
Barclays Capital upped its rating to "outperform" from "equal
weight", saying it would be advisable to judge the market bottom
and take an aggressive stance on the stock.
Consumer electronics companies, which have taken a beating
over in recent weeks on pessimism about their failing TV units,
also bucked the market fall. Sharp Corp, Sony Corp
and Panasonic Corp rose between 1.5 and 2.5
percent.
Investors are hedging against the possibility of Greece's
painful exit from the euro zone if an anti-bailout party win
this weekend's election.
"The market is directionless at the moment," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust. "If the Nikkei fell
beyond its June 4 low of 8,295 or rose beyond 8,700 that would
set its direction either way, but it's unlikely to do that until
after next week."
The broader Topix index dropped 0.1 percent to
725.66 after flirting with positive territory as trading volume
hit a two-week low.
Traders said thin volume exacerbated flightiness in the
market. Tsugami Corp dropped as much as 12.4 percent
after rumors of cancelled orders at the industrial equipment
maker, but later pared losses to close down 5.6 percent after
the company denied the reports.
Disappointing U.S. retail figures showing sales fell to a
two-year low in May, another indicator of a stuttering recovery
in the world's largest economy, further chilled investor
confidence.
"These are just the latest gloomy statistics out of the U.S.
and it's exactly news like this that has forced so much
attention on the FOMC meeting, to see if they will ease to boost
the economy," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management
Japan.
Market players are pinning their hopes on further easing
from the Fed next week after its Federal Open Market Committee,
possibly in an expansion of its bond purchases after its
"Operation Twist" stimulus programme expires at the end of this
month.
A Bank of Japan policy meeting also ends on Friday, but
market consensus is that it will hold fire on expanding its
asset-purchasing programme until July, awaiting a move from the
Fed and developments in Europe.
WE CAN'T DO THIS ALONE
Bargain hunting and short-covering has lifted the Nikkei
from a six-month low hit on June 4 after a 9-week losing streak,
but analysts say a lack of positive incentives has left the
market without the momentum for an authentic rebound.
The downwards tendency has been driven by foreign investors,
who are responsible for about 60-70 percent of trading volume on
the Japanese market. They were net sellers of Japanese stocks
last week for the eighth straight week, according to data from
the Ministry of Finance.
Naomi Fink, a Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said in
a report that domestic players attribute too much influence to
foreign investors - as much as 91 percent - and that "Japanese
investors are still telling us that we need the foreigners back
in order to stage any type of convincing rally."
Amid uncertainty about the fate of the euro zone and concern
about slowing growth in the U.S. and China, as well as emerging
countries, foreign investors headed to the perceived safety of
Japanese bonds, of which they were net buyers last week.
($1 = 79.38 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)