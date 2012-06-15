US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average opened up on Friday, tracking overnight U.S. gains after a report that central banks are ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze in the case of market turmoil after the Greek election. The Nikkei opened up 0.5 percent at 8,609.70, while the broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 729.25.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: