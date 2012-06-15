* BOJ say no more monetary easing; potential disappointment
* Nikkei rises but sentiment unsteady ahead of election
* DeNA soars on share buyback
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
firmed during Friday's morning session, but gains on a report
that central banks will take action to prevent a credit squeeze
if turmoil hits the markets was limited by bearish sentiment
ahead of the pivotal Greek election.
Investors cut their exposure to Europe and focused on stocks
driven by domestic demand such as Fast Retailing, convenience
store operator Lawson and pharmaceuticals.
" Sellers are short-covering while net buyers are cutting
down a little bit for protection, but the market is very
illiquid," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of
investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "But the election
result will at least give the market a direction. Even in the
worst-case scenario a policy response should come forth to calm
the markets."
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,595.88 while the
broader Topix also gained 0.3 percent to 727.88 after
both indexes entered negative territory in early trading.
DeNa co Inc was the top gainer, shooting up 14
percent as the second most-traded stock by turnover after the
social gaming site operator said on Thursday it will buy back up
to 10 percent of its outstanding shares - 20 billion yen worth.
Its competitor Gree Inc was the most-traded share with
a gain of 7.5 percent.
Fast Retailing rose 1.2 percent while Lawson Inc
put on 1.7 percent, ahead of the retailing sector
's gain of 0.7 percent. Pharmaceuticals were strong,
buoyed by a 2.5 percent gain for both Nippon Shinyaku
and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
"The market looks slightly stronger but that doesn't mean
anyone is feeling any more confident about what's coming up,"
said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management, referring to Sunday's election that could lead to
Greece exiting the euro.
"Look at industrial orders crashing in Europe - the impact
of the euro zone's problems are spreading, just like in 2008."
European machine tool orders from Japanese companies fell 30
percent in May, according to the Nikkei business daily.
Industrials robotics maker Fanuc Ltd and industrial
machinery maker Komatsu Ltd fell 0.5 percent and 0.4
percent respectively.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries slipped 2.2 percent after
Deutsche Securities cut its target price to 370 yen from 470 and
lowered its operating profit forecast for the present year by 5
percent.
The Bank of Japan said during the midday break that it would
not be introducing any further monetary easing following its
two-day policy meeting, potentially disappointing those hoping
that for a coordinated response from central banks to the euro
zone crisis.
U.S. stocks rose overnight after Reuters reported G20
officials saying the central banks of major economies were ready
to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek
election on Sunday triggers market turmoil.
"Most people aren't expecting the BOJ to budge before such
important events next week, but there could be a bit of
disappointment if they don't," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities, Inc. "The pressure on them
to act is increasing because of the expectation that the Fed
will ease, particularly after the Bank of England decision."
Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday the
bank will flood its banking system with cash to jumpstart
Britain's ailing economy and provide cheap long-term funding to
banks to encourage lending to businesses and consumers.
The Nikkei has trod in a tight range this week ahead of the
weekend poll in Greece that many perceive as a gamechanger.
However, the benchmark index's relative strength index is now
well out of "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 44.9, well above the danger 30-level.
The Nikkei is also poised to end the week up more than 1
percent after gaining 0.2 percent last week to snap a 9-week
losing streak, its worst run in 20 years.