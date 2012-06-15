US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday as a risk-off atmosphere pervaded ahead of a pivotal election in Greece at the weekend, but losses were tempered by an overnight report that central banks were prepared to offset potential market turmoil. The Nikkei was flat at 8,569.32 while the broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 726.57. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: