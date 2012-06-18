TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei average is on Tuesday expected to give up some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gives way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,750, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,680 on Monday, down 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 8,730. Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent on Monday, with bad loans at banks in Spain climbing to 8.72 percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday. That is up from 8.37 percent a month earlier. The surge in borrowing costs threatened Spain's ability to fund itself and raises speculation the country may need a full-blown bailout. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields climbed above 7 percent. "I think details of the Spanish bank bailout will be decided soon. We have G20 and the FOMC this week and the EU summit next week. The market will stabilise if we were to see some commitments from the governments," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The Nikkei on Monday climbed 1.8 percent to 8,721.02, its highest closing level since May 22 and breaking above its 25-day moving average at 8,601.54. But the benchmark is still down 13.5 percent so far this quarter after rallying 19.3 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter performance in 24 years. The broader Topix index advanced 1.7 percent to 738.81 on Monday, also marking a one-month closing high. The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7, up from a 43-month low of 10.4 hit last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. > Europe hits Wall Street, Oracle rallies late > Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote > U.S. debt prices slip after Greece election > Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC > Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope STOCKS TO WATCH - NOMURA HOLDINGS Japan has excluded Nomura from working on the government's sale of roughly $6 billion worth of Japan Tobacco shares, in a blow to Japan's largest broker as it grapples with an insider trading scandal. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday it had chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co, Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities as underwriters for the share sale by the world's third-largest cigarette company. - TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Chevron Corp has signed a deal to supply additional liquefied natural gas to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the U.S. oil major said on Monday. - AEON CORP Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, has ended a nine-year attempt to crack Japan's tough retail market by effectively paying Aeon, the country's No.2 general retailer, to take its loss-making business there off its hands.