* Canon falls after completing share buyback * Steelmakers fall after U.S. AK Steel sees soft profit TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a one-month high on Tuesday as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banking sector. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,701.31 after rallying 1.8 percent on Monday to hit its highest closing level since May 22. "Yesterday was more short-covering than anything else. There is no doubt that Greek results over the weekend took some risk off the market ... but what you saw overnight was the re-emphasise the challenging situation of the government bond markets in the peripheries, mostly around Spain," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. "Liquidity is very light, so the market is very jumpy. I still remain convinced that the risk in equity markets is probably to the upside mostly because people don't own it." He said domestic retail investors were buyers and hedge funds were also picking up some risk assets though long-only funds were sellers. Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent on Monday, with bad loans at banks in Spain climbing to 8.72 percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday. That is up from 8.37 percent a month earlier. The surge in borrowing costs threatened Spain's ability to fund itself and raises speculation the country may need a full-blown bailout. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields climbed above 7 percent. The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 738.40 on Tuesday. Canon Inc fell 0.9 percent, with another trader saying that it might be time shorting the stock after the camera and printer maker completed its share buyback programme as its camera business faced competition from Nikon Corp and smartphones. Steelmakers were also under pressure after U.S. peer AK Steel Holdings Corp forecast second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations and said volatility in the market and the recent drop in steel prices prevented it from issuing a full-year guidance. Osaka Steel Co Ltd, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co Ltd and JFE Holdings Inc were down between 1.6 and 4.2 percent. Also underperforming the broader market was Nomura Holdings , down 0.7 percent after it was excluded from working on the government's sale of roughly $6 billion worth of Japan Tobacco <2914.T. shares as it grappled with an insider trading scandal.