TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to counter slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,735.09, breaking above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4. The broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 742.73.