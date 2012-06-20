* Fed due to release statement at 1630 GMT
* Financials, real estate companies in demand
* Mitsubishi Heavy falls, blamed for U.S. nuclear plant leak
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to help combat
slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,722.15 Points,
breaking above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its
fall from March 27 to June 4.
"Market participants are extremely sensitive in a heightened
stage of anticipation. The FOMC result tonight seems be to well
telegraphed and it does seem to be there will be an extension of
'Operational Twist'," said Stefan Worrall, direct of equity cash
sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following
a two-day meeting.
The benchmark Nikkei is down 14 percent so far this quarter
after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, logging
its best first quarter performance in 24 years.
"We have seen some interest in the banks, the autos.
Domestic have been buying a bit from us," a dealer at a foreign
bank said.
Financials and real estate companies, which benefit the most
from any reflation trade, were in demand on Wednesday, with
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, up 2.6
percent, Daiwa Securities Group gaining 3.8 percent and
Sumitomo Realty & Development adding 3.6 percent.
Lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.1
percent and Mizuho Financial Group added 1.6 percent,
while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2
percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said its top pick of major
Japanese banks was Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and raised
its price target on the bank as well as Mizuho Financial Group.
"While the stock prices should continue to be affected by
euro zone factors, we believe Japanese banks fundamentally offer
good value and should be less affected by such global concerns,
with asset risks quite low and solid growth possibilities
supported by business expansion in the U.S. and Asia," Merrill
Lynch said in a report.
The broader Topix climbed 1.3 percent to 744.19.
Trading volume on the Topix after the morning session was light,
at 37.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
Steelmakers rose 1.8 percent, rebounding from the
previous session's fall after U.S. AK Steel forecast
second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations
and Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd planned to drop
prices for all contracts signed in July.
But another trader said the sector continued to face
headwinds as ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, was considering cutting more capacity in Europe to
tackle over capacity and shrinking demand in the region.
A report that Toyota Motor Corp will cut production
capacity in Japan by more than 10 percent also boded ill for the
country's steel firms, he added.
Toyota put on 1 percent, while Honda Motor Co Ltd
advanced 1.2 percent after Nomura upgraded the carmaker to "buy"
from "neutral" and lifted its price target, saying the company's
U.S. sales had recovered faster than expected.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd shed 3.1 percent,
however, after a U.S. court said the Japanese firm was
responsible for a leak at a California nuclear power plant, as
it did not properly test the pipes before installing them.