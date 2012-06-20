BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a new round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve to pep up a flagging recovery in the U.S. and offset the impact of a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei advanced 1.1 percent to 8,752.31, while the broader Topix index put on 747.34 percent to 1.7 percent.
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.