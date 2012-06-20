* Investors eager for further easing from Fed
* Financials, real estate companies in focus
* Topix index at highest closing level since May 15
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday as investors bet on a new round of stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve to pep up a flagging U.S. recovery and
offset the impact of a deepening euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,752.31, its highest
closing level since May 17, as risk sentiment picked up and
spurred gains for insurance and real estate companies.
"Market participants are extremely sensitive, and in a
heightened stage of anticipation. The FOMC result tonight seems
to be well telegraphed and it does seem that there will be an
extension of 'Operation Twist'," said Stefan Worrall, director
of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, referring to the
Fed's bond-buying scheme that is set to finish at end-June.
The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following
a two-day meeting.
Financials and real estate companies, which benefit the most
from any reflation trade, were in demand on Wednesday, with
Nomura Holdings up 4 p e rcent, Daiwa Securities Group
gaining 4.5 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development
adding 4.8 percent.
Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.3
p ercent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch chose it as its top
pick and said in a report that "Japanese banks fundamentally
offer good value and should be less affected" by global
concerns.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd shed 3 percent
after a U.S. court said the industrial equipment maker was
responsible for a radioactive leak at a California nuclear power
plant, as it did not properly test pipes before
installation.
Daio Paper Corp rose 7.2 percent after a report in
the Nikkei business daily that Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd
plans to acquire a 20 percent stake worth around 10
billion yen ($126 million) in the company. Daio Paper was hit by
a scandal last year after a former chairman was found to have
used more than 10 billion yen from subsidiaries for personal
use.
Automakers were in favour, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 1.2 percent on a report that it will cut production
capacity in Japan by 10 percent. Honda Motor Co tracked
the market with a gain of 1.1 percent after Nomura upgraded it
to "buy" from "neutral" and hiked its target price, citing a
better-than-expected recovery of U.S. sales.
EXPORT WORRY
Yet some analysts feared automakers and other major
exporters could be under pressure if the Fed springs a surprise
by announcing further purchases of new securities dubbed "QE3",
a third round of quantitative easing.
"Investors are cheering for more stimulus but it would
probably weaken the dollar, which would be bad for Japanese
equities," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital
markets research at Kazaka Securities. "A lot of companies based
their last guidance on the dollar holding at 80 yen and the euro
up at 105 yen, which now looks unrealistic."
A persistently high yen could leave many export-dependent
companies disappointing with their second-quarter sales, which
some market players think will decrease the chances of the
Nikkei rising above 9,000 in the near-term.
However, Nomura Securities said in a note that it expected
"growing momentum for a rally" and saw a rebound range of 9,000
to 9,500, or a 38.2-68.8 percent retracement of the index's fall
from its one-year high on March 27 to a six-month low on June 4.
The benchmark index is currently down 13.2 percent, pushed
down by concerns about an intractable euro zone debt crisis and
worries about slowing growth in the U.S. and China, after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March.
"If the situation stays like this then the focus will
definitely shift away from cyclicals to companies with a great
proportion of domestic sales, such as the communications
sector," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management.
The broader Topix climbed 1.7 percent to 747.34, its
highest close since May 15. However, volume remained relatively
thin, at 77 percent of its 90-day average.