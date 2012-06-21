TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Friday, as data showing U.S.
manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June
added to concerns about weaker growth in Europe and China.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,650 and
8,750, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,740 on Thursday, down 0.9 percent from the
Osaka close of 8,820.
"The market had been resilient to weak data because of
expectations of further easing by the Fed but perhaps it's
difficult to count on more easing just one day after FOMC. I
guess that's why U.S. shares fell sharply," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Still, the Nikkei is likely to remain above its 25-day
moving average and in fact if the Nikkei closes above around
8,600, the 25-day moving average chart will rise."
A weaker yen against the dollar may provide some support to
Japanese equities.
Japanese financial stocks may also be in focus after ratings
agency Moody's cut the credit ratings of 15 of the world's
biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America
, HSBC and Credit Suisse, in an
expected move that was part of a broad review of major financial
institutions.
On Thursday, the Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 8,824.07,
hitting a five-week closing high. The benchmark is up 3 percent
so far this week, but is still down 12.5 percent on the quarter,
weighed by concerns about a deepening euro zone debt crisis and
slowing growth in the United States and China.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to
753.96, its highest close since May 14.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus is in final talks with Sony Corp for a
roughly 50 billion yen ($622.86 million) investment as the
Japanese camera and medical equipment maker looks to rebuild
from last year's accounting scandal, Japanese business daily the
Nikkei reported.
--PANASONIC CORP
Panasonic's TV business returned to profit in April and May
after it halted sales of money-losing models at home and
overseas, the head of its consumer electronics unit said on
Thursday.