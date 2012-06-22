TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1 percent in early deals on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concerns about weaker growth in Europe and China. The Nikkei was down 86.01 points at 8,738.06 after hitting its highest closing level in five weeks on Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 746.78.