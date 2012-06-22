* Nikkei retreats from one-month closing high
* Sony, Panasonic up; sources say to announce OLED tie-up
next wk
* Olympus rises, Nikkei says to receive 50 bln yen from Sony
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
nearly 1 percent on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing
grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concerns
about weaker growth in Europe and China.
Economic-sensitive sectors were the major decliners, with
the mining sector down 2.5 percent and shippers
losing 1.9 percent.
The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent or 77.62 points by
midmorning at 8,746.45. But it was holding above 8,714.78, the
23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to six-month
low on June 4. The index hit its highest closing level in five
weeks on Thursday.
"We are seeing Japanese banks benefiting from the fact they
were excluded from the downgrades from Moody's. Some of the
regional banks are outperforming on the back of that," a trader
at a European brokerage said.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service overnight cut the
credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks, including
JPMorgan, Bank of America and HSBC Holdings
, to reflect the risk they face from volatile capital
markets activities.
Japanese regional banks Towa bank, Oita Bank
and Akita Bank were up between 0.4 and 1.4
percent.
A weaker yen against the dollar offered some support to
Japanese exporters, which also face the prospects of softer
global demand for their products.
"The yen holding nicely above the 80 yen level is positive
for exporters, certainly electronics names," the trader said.
Sony Corp rose 3.2 percent after two sources said
it and Panasonic Corp will announce an agreement next
week to cooperate in developing ways to mass produce next
generation organic light emitting diode televisions. Panasonic
added 1.1 percent.
Sony is also in final talks with Olympus Corp to
invest 50 billion yen ($623 million) in the camera and medical
equipment maker to help it rebuild from last year's accounting
scandal. Olympus gained 1.5 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei is still up 2.1 percent this week, on
track for its best weekly performance in four months, but is
down 13.2 percent on the quarter, weighed by concerns about the
deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 747.22 on
Friday.
The Topix now carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio
of 0.83, much cheaper than the U.S. S&P 500's 1.83 and
STOXX Europe 600's 1.23, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
But the Japanese index offered a much lower return on equity
of 7.7 percent to S&P 500's 15.4 percent and STOXX Europe 600's
12.9 percent.