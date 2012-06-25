June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade on Monday as exporters benefited from a softening in the yen on the back of improving funding for European banks. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,829.49, regaining the 8,800 mark, while the broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 754.14.
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
* Ex-FBI director has no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election