TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday on global jitters as euro zone policymakers appeared no closer to resolving the region's debt crisis heading into another European summit this week. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,734.62, falling below its five-day moving average at 8,753.04, while the broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to 745.22.