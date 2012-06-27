UPDATE 1-India Grid Trust shares fall on market debut after $350 mln IPO
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up at Wednesday's open, with bargain hunting providing support after two sessions of losses, although investors were reluctant to take positions ahead of an EU summit beginning on Thursday. The Nikkei opened up 0.1 percent at 8,671.25, while the broader Topix index also added 0.1 percent to 739.30.
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)
Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alina Pvt Ltd LOC