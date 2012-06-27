* Ex-dividend day for Canon, Honda, others, weighs on index
* Softbank up 3 pct after report to become Japan's biggest
solar firm
* Quashed hopes for joint euro bond weakens buying sentiment
before EU summit
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped in early Wednesday trade as a slew of heavily weighted
companies going ex-dividend weighed on the market, and on
investor reluctance to buy ahead of an EU summit on Thursday to
discuss measures to address the euro zone debt crisis.
Canon Inc, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Bridgestone
Corp and Asahi Glass lost between 1 and 4.2
percent as they went ex-dividend, meaning buyers of the stocks
from Wednesday onwards will not be entitled to receive
dividends.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 8,649.86, while the broader
Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 737.40.
"Investors are hoping that euro zone leaders will discuss a
banking and fiscal union later this week, and will be
disappointed if they don't come out with something concrete,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities.
European leaders are due to start a two-day meeting on
Thursday, but any remaining hope that the creation of joint euro
bonds might be on the table was extinguished on Tuesday after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would never allow
Europe to share joint debt liability.
"There are few factors to influence buying today other than
the exchange rate, which could provoke a shift from blue chips
to small and mid-sized domestic stocks," said Yoshihiro Ito,
chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
The yen held under 80 yen to the dollar overnight as mixed
data came out of the U.S., showing an increase in house prices
in April, but consumer confidence struck a five-month low in
June.
Japan Tobacco Inc, a reliable defensive favoured by
investors for its solid cash flow, jumped 2.8 percent, while the
communications sector added 1 percent as the
second-best performing sector.
Softbank Corp gained 3 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said it would become Japan's largest solar power
company by next year, when it would have seven plants producing
more than 250 megawatts. Solar-related stocks were also boosted
ahead of the introduction of renewable energy subsidies on July
1.
Astellas Pharma Inc firmed 1.1 percent after the
company said it had submitted an application to market a drug
for prostate cancer together with Medivation Inc.
The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent down on Tuesday at 8,663.99, a
one-week low, but held above resistance at its 25-day moving
average at about 8,597.
The benchmark index is now down 14.2 percent this quarter,
which ends on Friday, having reversed most of its first-quarter
rally of 19.3 percent on concern over the euro zone crisis and
signs of slowing growth in the United States and China.