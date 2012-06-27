TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei average broke a
three-session losing run on Wednesday, as investors snapped up
construction and real estate shares on expectations they would
benefit from a surge in housing demand ahead of a sales tax
increase in 2014.
The construction and real estate sectors were also likely to
be more insulated from further fallout from the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
But gains were capped by a number of companies, including
Canon Inc, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Bridgestone
Corp, trading ex-dividend, meaning buyers of the stock
from Wednesday onwards will not be entitled to receive
dividends.
The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent higher at 8,730.49,
breaching above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its
fall from March 27 to June 4, but staying below its five-day
moving average at 8,750.30.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to
745.48.