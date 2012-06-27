TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Thursday, supported by gains for domestically
driven stocks, although the upside could be limited as hopes
dwindle for a credible fix to the euro zone's debt crisis at an
EU summit.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 and 8,850 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,785, up 0.5 percent from the close in Osaka
of 8,740.
"We're likely to see gains off a strong performance in U.S.
markets overnight, but the focus is going to be on stocks driven
by domestic demand," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market
analyst at Monex. "There's probably strong resistance above
8,800, which it struck on June 25."
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,730.49 on Wednesday,
powered by gains for construction and real estate, two sectors
expected to benefit from a spike in demand before a consumption
tax hike is introduced in 2014.
Exporters were given the cold shoulder amid uncertainty
before a two-day meeting between euro zone leaders starting
later on Thursday. While hopes are fading that the meeting will
produce significant policy decisions to tackle the euro zone
crisis, investors are waiting on the outcome before making major
changes in position.
The Nikkei is still short of its five-day moving average at
8,750.30, but is clear of its 14-day average at 8,659.12. The
benchmark index is currently down 13.4 percent on the quarter,
which ends on Friday.
> Wall St gains on data, rising oil prices
> Euro falls for 3rd straight day on eve of EU summit
> Bonds near flat in tight trading range
> Gold edges up ahead of EU summit, trading quiet
> Oil tops $93 on Norway strike, drop in US crude stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
-NTT DOCOMO INC, KDDI CORP
Mobile phone operators NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and eAccess
Ltd are expected to improve their reception as the telecom
ministry will allocate a 700-megahertz radio frequency band to
them, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
-TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota is planning to expand its technical partnership with
BMW, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, to include
hybrid powertrains and lightweight design.
-MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP, TOSHIBA CORP
EU regulators lowered fines for Mitsubishi Electric and
Toshiba for fixing prices in gas insulated switchgears.
Mitsubishi Electric will have to pay 74.8 million euros ($93
million), down 37 percent from the fine set by regulators in
2007, while Toshiba will have to pay 56.9 million euros, 37.5
percent lower than the original amount.
-TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co is to seek partners to help fund
conventional power plants, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday. The utility was one of nine electricity companies that
held shareholder meetings on Wednesday, where shareholders voted
to keep nuclear power.