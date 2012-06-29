* Topix index breaks into positive territory
* Securities sector outperforms on Nomura anti-scandal
measures
* Market players positive for upswing to continue through
July
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped slightly on Friday morning after a disappointing first
day of an EU summit, but there were high hopes for an uptick in
the afternoon on short-covering and optimism for the domestic
market.
The Nikkei pared earlier losses to end 0.1 percent down at
8,862.90 at the midday break. The benchmark index is poised to
lose around 12 percent in the second quarter, wiping out much of
the first-quarter's 19.3 percent surge, the biggest
first-quarter gain in 24 years.
"Investors are feeling pessimistic about global growth, and
next months's IMF world economic outlook figures will likely
paint a pretty dim picture," said Fujio Ando, managing director
of Chibagin Asset Management. "However, Japan's growth forecast
will probably be revised upwards, and second quarter results
will look good compared to last year's post-quake period."
The securities sector outperformed a downbeat
morning session with a gain of 1.9 percent, driven by Nomura
Holding Inc's 3.2 percent gain after Japan's biggest
brokerage said it could halt some operations to resolve an
insider trading scandal.
Japan Drilling Co Ltd surged 6.6 percent after
Kyodo News said a group of Japanese researchers had found a
mineral deposit that could contain large amounts of rare earth
minerals in the seabed around Minamitorishima, Japan's
easternmost island.
Hard disk drive makers fell out of favour, however, after
U.S. manufacturer Hutchinson Technology dropped 12
percent due to disappointing third quarter results and Seagate
Technology Plc was downgraded on weakening demand.
TDK Corporation shed 4.6 percent to an eight-month
low as the second-most traded stock by turnover on the main
board, while Nidec Corp lost 1.3
percent.
Industrial machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Fanuc
Ltd were given the cold shoulder, dropping 1.3 and 1.1
percent respectively, on pessimism about dwindling global
industrial activity.
The broader Topix was 0.3 percent up after starting the
morning down, with trading at a moderate 40 percent of its
90-day average by the midday break.
A JOLLIER JULY?
Domestically-driven stocks have been in the spotlight this
week as the euro zone debt crisis rumbled on, with fresh
disagreements erupting at the first day of an EU leaders' summit
on Thursday, and as fears of slowing growth in the U.S. and
China continued to trouble investors.
"Japanese stocks are looking stronger than other markets
because Japan must be the only country that's taking on both
monetary easing and improving its fiscal health at the same
time," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager at Okasan
Securities.
The Bank of Japan are widely expected to introduce further
easing policies in July, most likely an expansion of its asset
purchase programme, while a bill to double consumption tax to 10
percent from 2014 passed the lower house on Tuesday.
Foreign investors have begun to return to the market after a
sustained sell-off that toppled the Nikkei from its March 27
one-year high, buying Japanese shares for the second week
straight last week after eight weeks of net selling.
"I think the market here has finally begun to carve out its
own path independent of currency movements and global markets -
just look at the Topix index this month," Okasan's Ishiguro
said.
Despite losing 11 percent in the second quarter, the Topix
index has risen 5.7 percent so far in June, well outpacing the
MSCI All Country World Index's gain of 1.8 percent.
The Nikkei is also expected to put in its best performance
since 2005 this year with a gain of 20 percent, according to 18
analysts polled by Reuters this week.