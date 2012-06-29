TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei average jumped 1.5 percent on Friday to close above 9,000 for the first time in seven weeks after European leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain. The Nikkei closed up 132.67 points at 9,006.78 after trading as high as 9,044.04, r eversing a small decline at the end of the morning session. The benchmark Nikkei is still down 10.7 percent this quarter, its worst quarterly performance since last year's July-September period. However, it is up 6.5 percent for the year. The broader Topix index climbed 1.5 percent to 770.08