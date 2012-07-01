TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to rise on Monday after global markets rallied on a euro
zone agreement to help stabilize the region's banks, although
disappointing Chinese data may weigh.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,000 to 9,200 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,105, up 1.1 percent from the close in Osaka
of 9,010.
"I think the gains will continue today ... the Nikkei passing
its 200-day moving average of 8,942.99 was a kind of
confirmation that we were on an upwards swing," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "The news from the
EU wasn't expected so it was a good surprise for the markets."
Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday that banks in the common
currency bloc can be recapitalized directly from the region's
rescue fund without adding to government debt, and decided to
create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks.
The news was offset by data from China showing industrial
activity at its lowest level for seven months. The official
Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.2 in June,
the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, above
forecasts for 49.8, but down from May's 50.4.
"The Chinese news is disappointing but it was also expected,
and I don't think it will affect market sentiment too much,"
Kanayama said.
Investors are now looking toward a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday, with expectations that the bank will cut
its main refinancing rate and may reduce its deposit rate.
The Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent to 9,006.78 on Friday as
global markets rallied after the EU summit announcement.
The gain took the Nikkei above the key 9,000 level for the
first time in 7 weeks, but it still ended the second quarter
down 10.7 percent, its worst quarterly performance since last
year's July-September period.
The fall eroded much of the benchmark's 19.3 percent gain in
the January-March quarter, leaving it 6.5 percent up on the
year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-NIPPON STEEL CORP
Nippon Steel Corp is likely to log an extraordinary loss of
80 billion yen ($1 billion) for the April-June quarter after its
shares in Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd dropped in
value, the Nikkei business daily said. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo
Metal are to merge in October to become the world's
second-largest steelmaker.
-RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP
Renesas Electronics Corp is to shut or sell about 10 of its
19 domestic semiconductor plants and will seek volunteers for
early retirement, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday
after the market closed.
-TOSHIBA TEC
Toshiba Tec Corp gained approval from the European
Commission on Friday for its $850 million acquisition of IBM's
point-of-sale terminal business, which will make it the
world's number-one vendor of such terminals.