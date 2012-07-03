TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen rising on Wednesday, with investors showing more appetite
for riskier assets on expectations of further action by central
banks to tackle flagging global growth.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,100 and 9,200, with eyes on Thursday's European Central Bank
meeting where the bank is widely expected to drop rates by 25
basis points to a historic low.
"Risk appetite is improving as hopes for more easing
heighten," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities. "We should see the market on a firm footing
today."
Wall Street was driven higher overnight by gains in energy
shares, although trading was thin ahead of a market holiday for
Independence Day on Wednesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,145, up 0.8
percent from the close in Osaka of 9,070, after the
Nikkei closed Tuesdya's session up 0.7 percent to 9,066.59.
The benchmark index has recovered 9.3 percent from a
six-month low it hit on June 4, as gloomy data from the U.S. and
China and a seemingly intractable euro zone debt crisis prompted
action by EU leaders and hopes for even more support for the
staggering global economy.
However, some analysts fear that recent gains have been too
rapid and that the market is in danger of overheating. The
so-called up-down ratio, a measure of shares that rose and fell
over the last 25 sessions, rose on Monday above 120 percent, a
signal that the market is overbought.
There are also fears that a sell-off could be sparked by
disappointment if the ECB does not drop rates on Thursday, or if
the Bank of Japan decides not to ease further at its two-day
policy meeting concluding on July 12.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba has been ordered to pay $87 million in damages by a
Californian court after conspiring to fix prices in the liquid
crystal display market.
-AUTOMAKERS
Sales of Japanese cars in the U.S. bounded up in June, with
Honda Motor Co Ltd reporting a 48.8 percent increase
compared to the year earlier, ahead of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's
increase of 28.2 percent in the same period and Mazda
Corp with a more modest 3.1 percent increase, according
to Kyodo media.
Toyota Motor Corp 's sales between January-June
jumped 28.7 percent compared to a year earlier, Kyodo said.