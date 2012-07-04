BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs
* Says allotted 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, driven by energy and resource companies following a rise in oil prices and bolstered by improved risk sentiment amid expectations that central banks will act to support flagging global growth. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,104.17, its highest close since May 8, while the broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 778.70, also a two-month high.
WASHINGTON, June 6 A Pentagon report released on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that Beijing would likely build more bases overseas after establishing a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.