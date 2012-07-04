TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, driven by energy and resource companies following a rise in oil prices and bolstered by improved risk sentiment amid expectations that central banks will act to support flagging global growth. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,104.17, its highest close since May 8, while the broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 778.70, also a two-month high.