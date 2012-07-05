TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday following a recent rally that took it closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average, with investors cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day by the European Central Bank. The Nikkei ticked down 0.2 percent to 9,088 from Wednesday's two-month closing high, while the broader Topix index also shed 0.2 percent to 777.30.