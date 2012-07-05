* Nikkei resistance seen at 9,159, and 9,274
* Some analysts think rally may sputter after ECB, US job
data
* ECB expected to cut rates, could hurt Nikkei if euro falls
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average was
little changed on Thursday, holding near two-month highs, hemmed
in below resistance formed by its 75-day moving average as
investors stayed cautious before an interest rate decision from
the European Central Bank.
Improved risk sentiment after the European summit last week
continued to support the Nikkei, but some market players say its
one-month rally may be soon running out of steam.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 9,083.78 from
Wednesday's two-month closing high, staying below the 75-day
average of 9,159.
The broader Topix index also shed 0.3 percent to
776.34, after seesawing around the previous close during the
morning.
Following up on the EU leaders' decision to take measures to
help drive down bond yields of Spain and Italy, the European
Central Bank is widely expected to cut rates, underpinning risk
assets including the Nikkei.
An ECB rate cut could boost sentiment globally and help push
the Nikkei above the 75-day average.
That would put it on course to test another resistance at
9,274, the 50 percent retracement of its slide from a one-year
high on March 27 to a six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June
4.
But some analysts said an ECB rate cut could be a
double-edged sword for Japanese exporters, as their profits
could be squeezed if the euro falls further against the yen. The
euro hit an 11-1/2-year low of 95.59 yen last month and now
stood at 100.20 yen.
"The ECB is likely to cut rates today. But if that leads to
a fall in the euro against the yen, that would not be good for
Japanese stocks," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Many market players also think the Nikkei's rally is likely
to run out of steam well below its March peak of 10,255, with
some analysts seeing chance of its peaking out as soon as next
week.
"I feel this short-covering rally will have run its course
soon... In the past year, we've seen a repeated pattern where
markets rally on European policymakers' rough agreement and then
fall again as they find out disagreement over details," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
"And it's now becoming clear that the world economy is
slowing down. The market could well run out of steam after the
U.S. job data," he added.
The jobs data to be released on Friday will be
eyed for signs that the U.S. recovery is sputtering after the
soft readings in the past two months.
With these two major market events ahead, Thursday's trading
was thin.
Machinery manufacturers gained 0.6 percent, with Komatsu
rising 3.1 percent, while real estate companies
fell 1.76 percent on profit-taking after stellar
gains in the past month.