* U.S. job data next focus; weak data could fuel easing
hopes
* China, ECB easing effect seen gradually filtering through
* Nikkei's failure to break 50 pct retracement seen negative
* Exporter shares still smarting from global slowdown
worries
* Domestic demand oriented shares favoured by bulls and
bears
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei average slid on
Friday after monetary easing in China and Europe the previous
day failed to dispel concerns about a slowdown in the global
economy.
Investors are now looking to U.S. payroll figures later in
the day, another piece in the puzzle to gauge the extent of a
slowdown in the world's largest economy as well as the
possibility the Federal Reserve will take steps to deal with it.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent
to 9,047.46, edging down further from a two-month closing high
of 9,104 struck on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index
dropped 0.2 percent to 774.85.
Like other share markets around the globe, the Nikkei met
with little immediate relief after the European Central Bank cut
rates to a record low of 0.75 percent while both China and
Britain also loosened policy.
"A rate cut by the European Central Bank was sort of
expected. In the case of China, I think investors need either of
two things - more concrete proof of a rebound or fiscal
stimulus," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
A poor reading in the U.S. jobs data could raise more
worries about corporate earnings and further undermine global
shares, though expectations of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve could curb losses, analysts said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect job growth to increase
to 90,000 in June from 69,000 in May.
"We expect soft U.S. jobs data but we also expect that to
increase expectations of more monetary easing and as a result
lift share prices," said Hiromichi Tamura, chief strategist at
Nomura Securities.
Tamura said the Nikkei was likely to rise to around 9,500,
as the effect of other central banks' easier policies will
filter through, even though markets did not immediately react
positively.
Others think Chinese data due next week, including GDP on
Friday, could be a catalyst for more aggressive stimulus in
China and hence lead to a recovery in shares.
"The implication of yesterday's Chinese rate cut is that
Chinese policy makers are getting more serious. They probably
tried to make their easing look like a part of globally
coordinated moves even though they denied it," said SMBC Nikko's
Sakagami said.
But some analysts were more cautious after the Nikkei's
rally from its June 4 closing low of 8,295 ran out of steam
before reaching 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its decline
from the March high of 10,255.
"The Nikkei's failure to hit the 50 percent retracement even
after positive developments such as yesterday's easing suggests
that the market is likely to head back down," said Daisuke Uno,
chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Amid concerns about the global economy, exporters were
generally weak, with the electronics sector losing 1.2 percent
while car makers were down 0.2 percent.
In contrast, investors continued to favour domestic demand
oriented firms. Real estate companies gained 1.1 percent
while building companies rose 0.8 percent
and food companies gained 0.6 percent.
Among real estate companies, Sumitomo Realty and Development
Co gained 2.0 percent after JPMorgan selected it as its
top pick of large real-estate companies, and said fewer
vacancies and higher land prices showed the sector to have good
prospects.
Softbank rose 1.5 percent after Deutsche Bank
increased its target price to 3,290 yen from 2,810 yen and
raised its annual operating profit forecast by 2.1 percent,
saying subscriber growth was strong.
"At the moment, domestic-demand oriented shares are
everyone's favourite. Those who are bullish on the economy buy
banks and real estate and those who are bearish are buying
telecoms and land transport firms," SMBC's Sakagami said.