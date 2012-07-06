* U.S. job data next focus; weak data could fuel easing hopes * China, ECB easing effect seen gradually filtering through * Nikkei's failure to break 50 pct retracement seen negative * Exporter shares still smarting from global slowdown worries * Domestic demand oriented shares favoured by bulls and bears By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei average slid on Friday after monetary easing in China and Europe the previous day failed to dispel concerns about a slowdown in the global economy. Investors are now looking to U.S. payroll figures later in the day, another piece in the puzzle to gauge the extent of a slowdown in the world's largest economy as well as the possibility the Federal Reserve will take steps to deal with it. The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent to 9,047.46, edging down further from a two-month closing high of 9,104 struck on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 774.85. Like other share markets around the globe, the Nikkei met with little immediate relief after the European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75 percent while both China and Britain also loosened policy. "A rate cut by the European Central Bank was sort of expected. In the case of China, I think investors need either of two things - more concrete proof of a rebound or fiscal stimulus," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. A poor reading in the U.S. jobs data could raise more worries about corporate earnings and further undermine global shares, though expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve could curb losses, analysts said. Economists polled by Reuters expect job growth to increase to 90,000 in June from 69,000 in May. "We expect soft U.S. jobs data but we also expect that to increase expectations of more monetary easing and as a result lift share prices," said Hiromichi Tamura, chief strategist at Nomura Securities. Tamura said the Nikkei was likely to rise to around 9,500, as the effect of other central banks' easier policies will filter through, even though markets did not immediately react positively. Others think Chinese data due next week, including GDP on Friday, could be a catalyst for more aggressive stimulus in China and hence lead to a recovery in shares. "The implication of yesterday's Chinese rate cut is that Chinese policy makers are getting more serious. They probably tried to make their easing look like a part of globally coordinated moves even though they denied it," said SMBC Nikko's Sakagami said. But some analysts were more cautious after the Nikkei's rally from its June 4 closing low of 8,295 ran out of steam before reaching 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its decline from the March high of 10,255. "The Nikkei's failure to hit the 50 percent retracement even after positive developments such as yesterday's easing suggests that the market is likely to head back down," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank. Amid concerns about the global economy, exporters were generally weak, with the electronics sector losing 1.2 percent while car makers were down 0.2 percent. In contrast, investors continued to favour domestic demand oriented firms. Real estate companies gained 1.1 percent while building companies rose 0.8 percent and food companies gained 0.6 percent. Among real estate companies, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co gained 2.0 percent after JPMorgan selected it as its top pick of large real-estate companies, and said fewer vacancies and higher land prices showed the sector to have good prospects. Softbank rose 1.5 percent after Deutsche Bank increased its target price to 3,290 yen from 2,810 yen and raised its annual operating profit forecast by 2.1 percent, saying subscriber growth was strong. "At the moment, domestic-demand oriented shares are everyone's favourite. Those who are bullish on the economy buy banks and real estate and those who are bearish are buying telecoms and land transport firms," SMBC's Sakagami said.