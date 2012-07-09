* Komatsu, Sumitomo Heavy Industries hurt by weak demand
* Midsized shippers buck the trend
* Poor Chinese data offset by hopes for easing
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
back below the psychologically important 9,000 level on Monday
morning as worries about faltering global growth were reinforced
by sluggish U.S. jobs figures and disappointing data from China
and Japan.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,944.94, while the broader
Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 766.83.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. non-farm payroll jobs
grew by just 80,000 in June, the third straight month of an
increase less than 100,000.
"The jobs data fell below expectations, but at least the
number of jobs being created is actually increasing," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. "But the point is whether
concern will grow to the extent that the Federal Reserve do
QE3."
Markets have been eyeing the possibility of a third round of
quantitative easing by the U.S. central bank to prop up growth.
China's annual consumer inflation fell to 2.2 percent in
June from 3 percent in May, adding to fears about slowing
growth, although the outcome fanned expectations of further
monetary easing to jumpstart the economy. [ID: nEAP30297E]
Manufacturer Komatsu Ltd fell 3.5 percent on the
likelihood of shrinking Chinese orders, while Nomura Securities
downgraded the stock to "neutral" and cut its target price.
Competitor Sumitomo Heavy Industries shed 3.3
percent, with the sector also hurt by data showing Japan's core
machinery orders slumped 14.8 percent in May, a much larger
decline than a 3.3 percent decrease forecast in a Reuters poll.
Expectations that relentlessly poor data from China will
push its central bank to support the economy lent support to
mid-size shippers, which would benefit from such a move. Meiji
Shipping Co Ltd surged 6.7 percent and Kyoei Tanker Co
Ltd and Inui Steamship were both up 2.3
percent.
In contrast, the Bank of Japan is not expected to ease at a
two-day policy meeting that concludes on Thursday, as sentiment
has improved recently.
"A move has not been priced into the market because it would
seem contradictory of them to ease after a pretty rosy economic
review last week and a surprisingly positive tankan survey
before that," Fukunaga said.
The BOJ upgraded its assessment for all nine regions of the
economy for the first time in nearly three years last Thursday
as strong private consumption and post-tsunami reconstruction
supported growth, while a tankan survey on July 2 showed
companies were more upbeat about business conditions.
But some market players said the Nikkei was in need of a
boost after the index failed to breach the 50 percent
retracement level of its fall from its March high to its June
low last week, indicating its one-month rally has run out of
steam. On Monday it fell below 9,003.63, the 38.2 percent
retracement level.
"Many people have been eyeing 9,000 as their exercise price
for the options SQ at the end of the week, but now it looks like
it could go down to 8,700," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
An options special quotation or SQ indicates the expiration
of several stock options, which usually spikes volumes.