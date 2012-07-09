* Komatsu, Sumitomo Heavy Industries hurt by weak demand * Midsized shippers buck the trend * Poor Chinese data offset by hopes for easing By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell back below the psychologically important 9,000 level on Monday morning as worries about faltering global growth were reinforced by sluggish U.S. jobs figures and disappointing data from China and Japan. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,944.94, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 766.83. Data released on Friday showed U.S. non-farm payroll jobs grew by just 80,000 in June, the third straight month of an increase less than 100,000. "The jobs data fell below expectations, but at least the number of jobs being created is actually increasing," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. "But the point is whether concern will grow to the extent that the Federal Reserve do QE3." Markets have been eyeing the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing by the U.S. central bank to prop up growth. China's annual consumer inflation fell to 2.2 percent in June from 3 percent in May, adding to fears about slowing growth, although the outcome fanned expectations of further monetary easing to jumpstart the economy. [ID: nEAP30297E] Manufacturer Komatsu Ltd fell 3.5 percent on the likelihood of shrinking Chinese orders, while Nomura Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" and cut its target price. Competitor Sumitomo Heavy Industries shed 3.3 percent, with the sector also hurt by data showing Japan's core machinery orders slumped 14.8 percent in May, a much larger decline than a 3.3 percent decrease forecast in a Reuters poll. Expectations that relentlessly poor data from China will push its central bank to support the economy lent support to mid-size shippers, which would benefit from such a move. Meiji Shipping Co Ltd surged 6.7 percent and Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd and Inui Steamship were both up 2.3 percent. In contrast, the Bank of Japan is not expected to ease at a two-day policy meeting that concludes on Thursday, as sentiment has improved recently. "A move has not been priced into the market because it would seem contradictory of them to ease after a pretty rosy economic review last week and a surprisingly positive tankan survey before that," Fukunaga said. The BOJ upgraded its assessment for all nine regions of the economy for the first time in nearly three years last Thursday as strong private consumption and post-tsunami reconstruction supported growth, while a tankan survey on July 2 showed companies were more upbeat about business conditions. But some market players said the Nikkei was in need of a boost after the index failed to breach the 50 percent retracement level of its fall from its March high to its June low last week, indicating its one-month rally has run out of steam. On Monday it fell below 9,003.63, the 38.2 percent retracement level. "Many people have been eyeing 9,000 as their exercise price for the options SQ at the end of the week, but now it looks like it could go down to 8,700," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. An options special quotation or SQ indicates the expiration of several stock options, which usually spikes volumes.