TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to ease at the open on Tuesday following a slide in U.S.
and European shares the previous session, although Chinese trade
data due later in the day could set the tone for the market.
Further signs of a softening in either Chinese demand or
Chinese exports could cement worries about a global slowdown and
pull the Nikkei further away from a two-month peak above 9,100
hit early in the month.
A fall below trend-line support which connects the intraday
lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850 on
Tuesday could spur speculation that the Nikkei's rally since
June is over.
"If the Nikkei has peaked around 9,100, then that would
likely signal a fall to 8,100 so we are at an important
juncture," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
Still, the market is likely to draw solace from the fact
that the yen has not strengthened much against the dollar
despite the overall risk-off environment in financial markets,
Kinouchi said.
The dollar/yen rate has been stuck around 79.50-80.00 yen
over the past two weeks.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,800 and 9,000 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,920, up
slightly from the close in Osaka of 8,880.
On Monday, the Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,896.88,
its biggest daily fall since June 8 and its third straight lower
session.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Panasonic
Panasonic's new president Kazuhiro Tsuga said on Monday the
company may have to increase a planned 41 billion yen ($516
million) restructuring outlay in the year to next March for
lay-offs and the disposal of redundant plant and other
equipment.
-- Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis's half-year operating profit in January-June is
likely to be around the same as a year ago at 5.5 billion yen
($69.1 million), above the company's previous forecast of 4.7
billion yen, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
The Nikkei said strong sales of high-end cosmetic products
offset an increase in costs and its annual profit outlook was
likely to be raised.
-- Sharp
Sharp Corp said on Monday it had reached an out-of-court
settlement with Dell Inc and two other companies that
filed a lawsuit over its TFT digital business in North America
and Europe. Sharp said it will pay $198.5 million to the three
companies under the settlement.