TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose slightly on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the market. The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,927.38 in early trade, after having fallen 1.4 percent on Monday, its biggest daily fall since June 8. The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 766.59.