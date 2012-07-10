BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose slightly on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the market. The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,927.38 in early trade, after having fallen 1.4 percent on Monday, its biggest daily fall since June 8. The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 766.59.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.