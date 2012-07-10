TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with
investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that
could set the tone for the market.
"Today's move is largely a reaction after sharp fall
yesterday. I don't see much upside from here and if things turn
worse, we could see the Nikkei falling again," said a trader at
a Japanese brokerage firm.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,961.30, having
recouped about half of its 1.4 percent losses on Monday, its
biggest daily fall since June 8. The broader Topix index
gained 0.7 percent to 769.39.
Energy shares led the gains, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
oil and coal firms subindex the best performer with
gains of 3.4 percent.
The sharp gain in the sector came after more than six months
of underperformance, with the ratio of subindex against the
Topix hitting two-year low on Monday.
The Nikkei's rebound reduced the risk of it breaking below a
key trend-line support that connects the intraday
lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850 on
Tuesday. Investors remain wary ahead of Chinese trade data due
later in the day that may presage a global slowdown
"I tend to think the Nikkei is likely to consolidate around
here. Still, the global economy is clearly deteriorating and
there are worries whether China can gain momentum without fiscal
stimulus. I'm hoping that U.S. and Japanese economy will muddle
through but I have to say I'm not fully convinced," said Hisashi
Kuroda, general manager of equity investment at Meiji Yasuda
Asset.
Bucking the overall trend, Nikon dropped 5.7
percent after Intel Corp said it would buy a 15 percent
stake in ASML, a competitor that etches circuits onto
silicon wafers and is experimenting with extreme ultraviolet
tech (EUV), an area where Nikon has made little progress.