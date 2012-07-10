BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday for the fourth straight session, reversing the morning's gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese imports stirred concerns about slowing demand in the world's second largest economy. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 8,857.73, while the broader Topix index declined 0.7 percent to 758.60.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.