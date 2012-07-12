Hong Kong shares end lower as short-sellers target China firms
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average was flat at Thursday's open, with investors awaiting the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The central bank is expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth. The Nikkei was flat at 8,851.37 while the broader Topix was also unchanged at 757.02.
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
* Says CFO M Balaji to be re-designated as company secretary Source text: (http://bit.ly/2seThZ3) Further company coverage: