TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended losses after the Bank of Japan only offered minor
tweaks to its easing strategy on Thursday, with the index's fall
below a key technical support level signifying the uptrend seen
since early June may be over.
The Nikkei scrapped minimum interest rates of 0.10 for its
buying of short-term government bills but kept the total amount
of its asset expansion fund unchanged at 70 trillion yen ($879
billion).
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 8,737.69 breaking
its 25-day moving average at around 8,790, which some see
signalling the end of a month long uptrend.
"The BOJ probably didn't want to ease. But if it had done
nothing after the world's other central banks took easing steps,
that could lift the yen, forcing the BOJ to take easing steps in
the end, so it needed to do something," said Ryota Sakagami,
chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"It wasn't aggressive easing... this is not something that
could change weak sentiment in the market. The Nikkei could fall
to around 8,500," he added.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to
749.25.
I nvestors are still concerned that a global slowdown will
force c ompanies t o cut their earning estimates as they start to
report quarterly results.
Asahi Glass Co Ltd fell 6.6 percent to hit a 3-year
low after the company cut its annual operating profit forecast
due to dismal demand in Europe.