TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to come under pressure on Friday after U.S. shares fell
for a sixth day and the market braces for Chinese GDP data that
is likely to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy.
The Nikkei could test its June 26 low of 8,619, a break of
which could open the way for a full retreat in coming weeks to
its six-month low near 8,200 hit in early June.
"Some people say markets have already priced in growth below
8 percent in China. But I think the data will likely bring home
the impact of the slowdown," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Economists polled by Reuters expect China's April-June
economic growth, due around 0200 GMT, to have slowed to 7.6
percent from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Worries are increasing that slower growth in top economies
such as China will lead to more profit warnings, overshadowing
hopes of any boost from additional policy measures around the
world.
"Central banks around the world are easing policy recently,
starting from Europe and China last week, and Brazil and South
Korea yesterday. But markets are becoming less sensitive" to
such moves, Uno added.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,600 and 8,800 on Friday. On Thursday, the Nikkei declined 1.5
percent to 8,720.01, its biggest daily fall since June 8
and the sixth consecutive day of decline -- the longest such
streak since early April.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,700,
unchanged from the close in Osaka.
>Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss
>Dollar, yen buoyed by growth concerns; euro slump
>Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows
>Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise
>Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions, supply woes
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Dentsu
Dentsu has agreed to buy British marketing group Aegis
for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) in a bid to combine
the Japanese firm's strong presence in Asia with the British
group's footprint in Europe and digital services.
-- Kagome
Kagome boosted its operating profit forecast for the year to
March to 10.0 billion yen from 8.5 billion yen. The manufacturer
of ketchup and other tomato processed foods said its sales have
been strong since February.
-- Aeon, Mitsubishi Shokuhin
Aeon Co and Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co will jointly open
supermarkets in China starting this year, aiming to open at
least 30 stores a year in the country, the Nikkei business daily
reported.