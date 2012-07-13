TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday morning after a fall in Wall Street shares and as the market braces for Chinese GDP data that is likely to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. The Nikkei average was down 0.2 percent at 8,703.37 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 745.64.