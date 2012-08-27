BRIEF-Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals issues 161.2 mln shares to Dishman Pharma and Chem
* Issues 161.2 million shares to Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss as risk appetite improved on growing expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 9,146.50, breaking above its five-day moving average at 9,136.81, while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 761.78.
* Says awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHlxRC) Further company coverage: