TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss as risk appetite improved on growing expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 9,146.50, breaking above its five-day moving average at 9,136.81, while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 761.78.