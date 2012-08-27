* Sharp gains as Hon Hai to keep stake purchase at 9.9 pct
* Olympus up on mobile telecom unit sale
* Kansai Electric Power drops on skipping interim div report
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average pared
gains on Monday morning as weakness in Chinese shares tempered
improving risk appetite on expectations that the European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch
further stimulus.
By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent
to 9,101.22, holding below its five-day moving average at
9,127.75 and its 26-week moving average at 9,120.19. The
benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier.
Some economy-sensitive stocks enjoyed the bounce, with Honda
Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and TDK Corp
all up 0.5 percent.
"The European debt crisis is gradually easing. I think the
ECB is likely to suggest further easing measures next month and
the market is expecting this. This will be positive for global
equities," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"Of course, it will take a long time to resolve the European
debt crisis. However, the easing measures will support market
sentiment," he said, adding that concerns over Chinese growth
would keep the valuations of China-related companies low.
In a letter ahead of this week's annual economic symposium
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank had room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to
boost the U.S. economy.
Sources also told Reuters that the ECB was discussing
yield-band targets under a new bond-buying programme to keep its
strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in, as it
tackles the euro zone debt crisis.
But some analysts were downbeat on the outlook of Japanese
equities as corporate earnings looked weak.
"The market looks cheap on current earnings but the problem
is the E ... We are seeing record levels of capex starting to
roll over, then E can fall away very quick as utilisation goes
down, so basically that's the main problem," said a Tokyo-based
analyst, referring to earnings. The analyst declined to be
identified.
Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts'
earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates --
deteriorates to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last
month, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down borrowing
costs for highly-indebted countries such as Spain and Italy, the
Nikkei has rebounded 9.3 percent since hitting a seven-week low
on July 25, leaving it up 7.6 percent so far this year.
SHARP, OLYMPUS BOUNCE
Sharp Corp gained 3.1 percent after the Yomiuri
newspaper said it and Hon Hai Precision Industry will
agree this month to stick to their original plan for the
Taiwanese company to take a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled
Japanese TV maker.
Other gains included Olympus Corp, which climbed
3.6 percent after it said it would sell its mobile telecom
business for 53 billion yen ($673.9 million) to an investment
fund, as the cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker
tries to rebuild from a massive accounting fraud.
The broader Topix inched up 0.1 percent to 757.59.
Trading volume on the Topix after the morning session was light,
at 36 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
Kansai Electric Power Co sagged 5.6 percent after
the Nikkei business daily said the power company planned to
cancel a dividend payment for the half year ending September
amid an uncertain earnings outlook. The company said in a
statement nothing had been decided on the dividend payment.