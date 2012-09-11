* Cyclicals fall as investors pocket gains
* Domestic brands such as Gree, DeNA in demand
* Japan Tobacco rebounds from 2 days of losses
* Fed meeting, German court ruling loom over trading
* Panasonic downgraded by Moody's
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average sagged on
Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier
stocks, awaiting a ruling from German's constitutional court on
the legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held
above its 75-day moving average support level at 8,780.30.
Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in
its hands when it rules whether the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) can go ahead, after already holding it up for several
months.
"A lot of people assumed that the ESM would pass without any
problems but I think there is still quite a bit of opposition in
Germany to it, which could be dangerous," said Masayuki Otani,
chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
Cyclical stocks, which have a relatively high correlation to
the health of the economy, came under pressure. Industrial robot
maker Fanuc Corp was down 1.6 percent, Mazda Motor Co
was off 2.1 percent and Toyota Motor Corp lost
1.7 percent.
Investors have had high hopes that the U.S. Fed will
announce another round of stimulus, or quantitative easing,
after it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday - but some are
concerned that such a move could strengthen the yen, pinching
exporters' overseas revenues.
"The style drift in the market today is such that cyclicals
and financials are being shunned and de-weighted and autonomous
growth stocks which are non-dependent on the yen [are in
favour]," said a senior trader for a foreign bank who said 70
percent of his orders on Tuesday were short sales.
Social gaming company Gree Inc, which derives most
of its revenue from the domestic market, gained 2.8 percent to
four-week high and was the second-most traded stock by turnover
on the main board for much of the day, behind its rival DeNA Co
Ltd, which was up 1.1 percent.
Investors have been reassured that both Gree and DeNA's
earnings have recovered, the trader said, after their stock
prices lost almost 50 percent in May on fears that revenue would
be crimped by the loss of their "complete gacha" games due to
gambling regulations.
Societe Generale said another round of monetary policy
easing from developed to emerging economies could be good for
the Japanese equity market as it would push bond yields at the
long end of the yield curve to even lower levels, leading
investors to seek assets with higher returns.
In a note, it said that among its investment
recommendations, British and Japanese equities offer a return of
nearly 2 percent above domestic government bond yields.
The Nikkei is up 4.2 percent so far this year, while yields
on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
were quoted at 0.795 percent on Tuesday, down 18.5 basis points
since the beginning of 2012.
The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 732.26
in very light trade, with volume at just 80 percent of its full
daily average for the past 90 days.
TECH STOCKS BEARISH
Technology stocks extended their losses after Intel Corp
cut its third-quarter revenue estimate more than
expected on Friday due to declining demand for its chips.
Shinko Electric Industries, Ibiden Co Ltd,
Tokyo Electron Ltd and Advantest Corp were
down between 1 and 3.1 percent.
Elsewhere, Panasonic Corp dropped 1.7 percent after
Moody's Investors Service cut the consumer electronic company's
rating by two notches to Baa1.
Japan Tobacco Inc rebounded 2 percent after
slumping 8.4 percent in the previous two sessions on concerns
about more regulation in Europe after the French government said
it was looking at raising tobacco prices in a bid to reduce
smoking rates.