TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early Wednesday trade, boosted by hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on expectations that Germany's highest court will give the green light for the euro zone's bailout fund. The Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to 8,822.67, while the broader Topix also rose 0.2 percent to 733.45.