TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei share average saw
robust gains in early trade on Wednesday supported by hopes of
further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and expectations
that Germany's highest court will give the green light for the
euro zone's bailout fund.
Broad gains were seen as investors bet on the Fed announcing
a fresh round of "quantitative easing" at the end of its two-day
FOMC meeting on Thursday,. They bought riskier stocks most
likely to benefit, such as miners, while hedging with
domestically oriented stocks shielded from the risk of a
stronger yen.
A trader at a foreign bank said his clients were buying
telecommunication companies and railway operators, while selling
chemical companies and real estate.
The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 8,925.47, rising
above its 14-day moving average at 8,889.73.
"I expected less buying today but it seems that people are
already expecting Germany to give the ESM the go-ahead, which
would alter the course of the euro and lead to a softer yen,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities. "However, I think the upside
is still heavy as we're mostly seeing short-covering."
Germany's constitutional court is to rule on the legality of
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) later on Wednesday, which
would further support the region's highly indebted nations after
the European Central Bank said it would begin buying their
sovereign bonds on Friday.
"Although Germany's ruling is important, I think the more
influential factors for the Japanese market are the boost for
China-related stocks in the U.S., Apple and the Fed's decision,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
Construction machinery maker Caterpillar Inc rose
1.7 percent on Tuesday, boosted by China's approval of 60
infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion, which is
expected to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in
three years.
The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 Japanese
companies with high exposure to China, recovered a further 1.2
percent after falling to a six-week low before the
infrastructure plan was announced last week.
Japan's core machinery orders, which help gauge the
strengthen of capital spending, rose 4.6 percent in July,
outstripping a median market forecast of a 1.5 percent gain, in
a sign that post-tsunami reconstruction in the northeast of the
country is bolstering demand.
Mitsui High-tec Inc climbed 5.8 percent to a more
than four-month high after the producer of integrated circuit
leadframes raised its earnings guidance for the first half ended
July, citing increased demand for energy-saving products and an
insurance payment from last year's Thai floods. The company also
raised its full-year dividend forecast to 10 yen from 3 yen.
Elsewhere, Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd slipped 14
percent after the telecommunications company said on Tuesday it
will likely make a loss of 30.8 billion yen, or around $400
million, due to improper accounting at its Spanish unit over six
years, a much larger amount than the 8 billion yen estimated by
the company in August.
The broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 740.59.